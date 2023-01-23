OBITUARY: Cathy Lee Barnes Williams

Cathy Lee Barnes Williams, age 68, of Franklin Tennessee, departed this earth to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 19th, following an extended illness.

Cathy was a native of Sissonville West Virginia and has lived in Williamson County TN since 1984.

She is preceded in death by her father Robert Lee Barnes and is survived by her mother Emma Abbott, siblings Gary and Robert Barnes Jr., and his wife Cathy.

She leaves behind loving and devoted life partner John Battista Terzo and their loving canine Dixie Mae, her loving children Rodney and Alesha Williams, her cherished daughter-in-law Courtney Williams and her seven beautiful grandchildren: Keelan, Emma, Clinton, Heidi Sage, Rex, Cade, and Luella.

She is a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, life partner and friend. She enjoyed caring for her loved ones, attending church, boating, fishing and traveling.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, January 30, 2023, at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

