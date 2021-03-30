OBITUARY: Cathy Darlene Bennett Amonette

Cathy Darlene Bennett Amonette

Age 71 of Arrington, TN

Born February 9, 1950

Died March 28, 2021

Survived by Husband, Richard Wade Amonette; Father, Jesse Eugene Bennett; Children, Austin Amonette (Kate), Blythe Sands (Derek), Jess Amonette (Lori), Sky Tate (Justin); Grandchildren, Ariel Birdwell (Josh), Carter Batsuk, Walker Tate, Carson Tate, Clare Amonette, Jess Amonette Junior, LilyRose Tate, Hadley Tate, Brooke Amonette, Scarlett Tate; Great Grandchild, Briar Rose Birdwell.

Cathy was born on February 9, 1950 in White County, Tennessee to Parents Jesse Eugene and Rose Bennett. She lived there until she moved with her parents to Detroit, Michigan later that same year. In 1952 they moved to Saint Louis, Missouri until they moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1959. She lived with her parents until she moved into a dormitory at Belmont University in 1968. In 1968 she also met her Husband, Richard and married him the same year. In 1973 she and Richard built their forever home in Arrington, TN. They were married 52 years. He was her loving, faithful companion and devoted caregiver until she drew her last breath. She was an avid animal lover and loved her “fur babies” with all her heart. She got great pleasure out of rescuing dogs and did her fair share. She was a deacon at Christ Church Nashville and took her role very seriously. During her life she worked as a dispatcher at Metro Nashville/Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, stayed home to raise 4 children, worked at the family business, Edison Vacuum Company, and was an accomplished pianist and beloved piano teacher. She loved her family, church family, and pets. She was well loved by everyone she ever met.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 6-8 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee. Services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11 am at Williamson Memorial with visitation one hour prior to the service for immediate family only. Pastor Shawne Brown will officiate. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Serving as Pallbearers will be Austin Amonette, Jess Amonette, Derek Sands, Justin Tate, Josh Birdwell, and Carter Batsuk. Honorary Pallbearers will be Walker Tate, Carson Tate, Jess Amonette Junior.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue of Nashville or a local animal shelter.