OBITUARY: Catherine Patricia Cunningham

Catherine Patricia Cunningham, 100 years old, of Franklin TN, formerly Wyckoff NJ, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2022, and is now in Heaven.

She was born on April 21, 1922, daughter of the late Robert and Antoinette Lawler, and was raised in Paterson, NJ.

Catherine was named after her Grandmother, the late Catherine Lawler, who was very special to her. Catherine started working as a switchboard operator, and then, became a supervisor for N.J. Bell. Also, she worked as a receptionist for IT Marlow Pumps in Midland Park, NJ. Catherine was always optimistic and saw the bright side of life. She thanked God for the life that she lived and felt very blessed.

She enjoyed her family and friends through the years, along with her friends at the Wyckoff Senior Center, before moving to Franklin TN to live with her son and his family. She was dearly loved by all and will be sadly missed.

Catherine was the beloved wife of the late Frank Ford Cunningham, sister of the late Robert Lawler, Jr., and sister-in-law to the late Martin Hornig, Sr.

She is survived by her beloved sister Joyce Hornig (whom she loved very much), her loving son Scott (Heidi) Cunningham, her Grandchildren Rachael Cunningham and Meghan (Manuel) Urbina and Great Grandchildren Judah, Hallelujah, and Cora, and her Nephew Martin (Angie) Hornig and their children Jessica and Kevin, plus extended family that she loved.

A private family memorial service will be held graveside at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa NJ.

