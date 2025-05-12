OBITUARY: Catherine Lynne Tomczak

Catherine Lynne Tomczak, age 60, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 25, 1964, in Richmond, Indiana to James Joseph and Peggy Lynne Cowden Cunningham.

A proud graduate of Indiana University, Class of 1986, and a cherished member of Kappa Delta, Cathy carried her Hoosier pride and sisterhood throughout her life. Known for her impeccable style and radiant smile, she had an unmatched sense of fashion and a gift for decorating that turned every space she touched into something beautiful. Her warmth, poise, and joyful spirit left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Cathy’s love of travel took her across the globe—from the timeless streets of Rome and Venice to the vibrant cities of New York, Seattle, London, Los Angeles, and beyond. She shared these adventures with her beloved husband of 20 years, John Tomczak. Together they explored the world, hiked and biked the scenic trails of Maine and Hawaii, and cherished summers spent in Pentwater, Michigan. Her heart was as expansive as her passport.

Cathy lovingly fostered animals, particularly dogs and cats, and volunteered her time at CatNap in Chicago, advocating for the care and safety of animals in need.

Cathy is survived by her devoted husband, John Tomczak; her parents, James and Peggy Cunningham; her sister, Beth Cunningham Blum (Rick); her loving aunts, Diane Prejean (Bob) and Judy Hall; and several adoring nieces, nephews, cousins; and her cherished pets—dogs Ziggy and Buddy, and cats Charlie, Bailey, Daisy, and Sassy—who were a constant source of joy and companionship.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OCAF, LASSI, or Big Fluffy Dog Rescue.

A Celebration of Cathy’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Mel Brown officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Cathy will be remembered always for her grace, her laughter, and the love she so freely gave.