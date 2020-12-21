OBITUARY: Catherine Louise Pratt “Katie” Reed

Catherine “Katie” Louise Pratt Reed, age 95 of College Grove, TN passed away peacefully to meet her Lord and heavenly family on December 18, 2020. She lived a full and blessed Christian life and loved Jesus Christ, her church, family, and community above all else. She was an encourager and an inspiration to those who knew her and she loved being active and busy with living life to the fullest.

Katie was a life-long resident of Williamson County, TN being raised on a farm in the Peytonsville Community. She was an active member of College Grove Church of Christ, Fifty Forward College Grove Seniors Center, and initiated the annual golf tournament fundraiser for the center which was named in her honor, The Katie P. Reed Golf Classic. She loved her time as a teacher’s aide at College Grove Elementary for many years, and enjoyed participating in her community. Family was everything to her, and in addition to enjoying her local family and friends, she and Leon travelled often to Hilton Head to visit their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her love for gardening, sewing, cross-stitch, and quilting were reflected throughout her home and beautiful yard which Leon and Katie designed, created, and where they lived for over fifty years after leaving their farm in Riggs Crossroads in 1967.

Katie was preceded in death by her parents, John Edward and Louise Meek Pratt; brothers, Thomas, Sam and Johnny Pratt; and sister, Frances Henry. Survived by: beloved husband of 76 years, Thomas Leon Reed, Sr.; sons, Tom (Mary Frank) Reed, Charlie (Sandra) Reed, John (Sandi) Reed and daughter, Glyndon Catherine Tucker (Russell Wilson); grandchildren, Tom III (Done’) Reed, Richard (Jamee) Reed, Catherine (Steve) Sadler, Andy (Stephanie) Reed, Pratt (Kim) Reed, Suzy (Patricio) Arquez and Jacob Reed; fourteen great grandchildren who will miss her loving presence daily.

Graveside services will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN, Ed Slayton officiating. Pallbearers will be grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Reed and Grant Sadler. Honorary pallbearers will be Elders and Deacons of the College Grove Church of Christ. The family will visit with friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.

Her family wants to acknowledge Dr. Samuel Bastian and his staff, for their ever-present loving care they provided for Katie. Her wonderful at-home caregivers, Kittie Trice, Sharon Kidwell, Janey Pembleton, Dewana Hale, and Beverly Haywood, loved and cared for Katie as if she were their own.

Since she loved flowers, they will be appreciated as well as memorials may be made to the Fifty Forward College Grove Seniors Center, 8607 Horton Hwy., College Grove, TN 37046 or College Grove Church of Christ, P. O. Box 98, College Grove, TN 37046.

