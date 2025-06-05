OBITUARY: Catherine L Etheridge

Catherine L. Etheridge, age 92, a resident of Hohenwald, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at her residence.

Born on November 7, 1932, in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Catherine was the daughter of the late Lloyd Barks and Eva Bethel Barks. She dedicated over two decades of service as a rural postal carrier in Franklin, Tennessee, where she made history as the first female rural carrier and was honored as Carrier of the Year; she retired in 1995.

Catherine was married for sixty-three years to her beloved husband, Richard Carlton Etheridge, Sr., a proud United States Marine Corps veteran who served for twenty-one years. As a devoted military wife and mother, she skillfully balanced duty and family life.

In her younger years, she enjoyed sewing and lovingly made Barbie clothes and skating skirts for her four daughters. In her later years, she found joy in crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and coloring. She had a special bond with her cherished dog, Angel.

She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Ed) Spain, Patti Etheridge, Linda (Steve) Inman, Cathy (Ron) Wood, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Carlton Etheridge, Jr. and brother, George Barks.

Catherine was blessed with loving caregivers including Pam Holder, Jan Pasold, Nico Leman, and Joanne Andrews.

Honoring Catherine’s wishes, she will be cremated with no public service. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.