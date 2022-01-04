OBITUARY: Catherine Jean Rhea

Catherine Jean Rhea, age 69, wife of Jerry Rhea, and a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at her residence.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Maury Memorial Gardens. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on November 27, 1952, in Flint, Michigan, Cathy was the daughter of the late Robert J. Fifield and the late Alma Joyce Roat Fifield. She married Jerry Rhea on January 16, 1971, and together they had three children. She worked many years as a bank teller at First Horizon, previously Bank of America. Cathy enjoyed bowling and loved taking trips with her family to the ocean and Las Vegas. She was a sweet and friendly person to everyone. Above all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Nicholas Rhea of Columbia, TN, Jarud (Susan) Rhea of Evans, GA, brother, Robert (Katherine) Fifield, sisters, Cynthia (Robert) Rogers, Theresa (Steve) Richardson, twelve grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Brian Rhea on December 28, 2020, brother, Gregory Fifield, and sister, Christine Wilson.