OBITUARY: Catherine Elizabeth McCabe

Catherine (Cassie) Elizabeth Helgesen McCabe, 54, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home in Franklin, TN. Cassie was born December 21, 1965 at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL, but resided in Champaign, IL until 1993 when she married and moved to Franklin.

Cassie is survived by her two children, Maggie Jean McCabe and Andrew Patrick McCabe, her mother, Marne Helgesen, her brother, Jeffrey Helgesen, and her two sisters, Molly George Helgesen and Annie Helgesen Quinn, as well as two nieces, MacKenzie Pankey and Macie Quinn.

She received her B.S. in Childhood Education/Psychology and her MBA from the University of Illinois. Upon moving to Tennessee, Cassie was appointed director of Kindercare Learning Centers for her district, and later became asset manager for Sun Trust Bank of Nashville. Undeniably, she was most passionate about her most recent position as product specialist for Nelson Mazda of Franklin, TN. Cassie actively contributed to the community and her children’s school, athletics, and extracurricular activities.

Cassie was energetic, vibrant, and a giving human being; she was a talented musician with a beautiful singing voice. She loved life, her friends, and especially loved her son and daughter. She will be greatly missed.