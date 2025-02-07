OBITUARY: Catherine Christine Beckner

Catherine Christine Beckner, age 79, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2024. Born on July 17, 1945, to the late John and Anna Litwin Charysz, Catherine lived a life full of love, laughter, and cherished moments with family and friends.

Catherine was an avid reader with an insatiable curiosity and a passion for learning. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life—spending quality time with her loved ones, cooking delicious meals from the heart, and engaging in her favorite games such as cards, mahjong, sudoku, and word finds.

For many years, Catherine dedicated her professional life as a bookkeeper for Our Lady of Mount Virgin Catholic Church in Middlesex, NJ, where she worked diligently until her retirement. Her strong faith and commitment to her community were evident in all she did.

Catherine was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Beckner, with whom she shared 52 beautiful years of marriage until his passing on July 1, 2018. Together, they built a loving family that was the center of her world.

She is survived by her children; Stephen Beckner (Traci), of West Virginia, Catherine “Tina” Trujillo (Tony) of Tennessee, and Christopher Beckner (Lori) of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Scott Beckner, who passed on November 2, 2016.

Her legacy lives on through her nine cherished grandchildren: Anthony, Alexander, Austin, Destinee, Annaliese, Stephen, Taylene, Rosalea, and Rayanna, who brought immense pride and joy to her life.

Catherine is also survived by her loving sisters, Eugenia “Jean” Warren (Fred), and Mary Anne Flora (Tom); nephews, Fred (Kelly, his children, Juliette and Parker), Tommy (Heather, their children, Hayden and Ellie), and Josh (Maureen, their children, Joelle and Brandon).

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, February 7, 2025, at St. Philip Catholic Church.