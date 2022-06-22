OBITUARY: Catherine Ann (Gantert) Hughes

Catherine “Cathy” Ann (Gantert) Hughes, age 75, of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully on June 16, 2022, following a valiant struggle with AML.

Cathy was born October 21, 1946, in Minneapolis, MN to Tom and Bernice Gantert (the 2nd of 8 children).

After graduating from St. Thomas High School (class of 1964) in Memphis, TN, she attended St. Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville, TN where she became a Registered Nurse in 1967.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 28 years, Bob Hughes; her parents, Tom and Bernice Gantert; and her brother, Father Rick Gantert.

Missing her tremendously are her beloved children, Andy (William) Burns of Atlanta, GA, and Kristen (Josh) Fulmer of Franklin, TN; two ‘light of her life’ granddaughters, Reilly and Kelsey Fulmer, who thought their Nana was the best; loving sisters and brother, Mary Micallef of Ellijay, GA, Barbara Covello of Smallwood, NY, Stephanie Sisk of Pope, MS, Laurie (Greg) Meddings of Manhattan, MT, Terry Gantert of Ellijay, GA and Tom (Maggie) Gantert of Lakewood, CO; many many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; as well as countless friends she’s connected with through the years.

Cathy found her greatest joy in sharing time with her cherished family, working in her yard, leisurely enjoying the beach, and caring for her much-loved patients for 55 years. Her love and dedication to these passions will be remembered best by everyone who knew her. She was a member of St. Philip Catholic Church and called Franklin home for over five decades. Cathy will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and her extended family will be celebrating her rich and full life at a private family celebration.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the:

‘Catherine A. Hughes Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship’ (University of Tennessee Foundation, 1525 University Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921 | (865) 974-2115); or Sarah Cannon Fund at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 | (888) 557-7177).

Condolences for Cathy can be left at www.williamsonmemorial.com.

