OBITUARY: Catherina Anne Watry

On November 1, 2025, Catherina Anne Watry passed away peacefully at 68 years old, exactly as she had imagined—at her home in Goodlettsville, while holding hands with her two children and with her favorite music gently playing in the background. She is survived by her daughter Denise Costanza (Brandon Bennett); son Peter Costanza (Sutton Costanza); her three treasured grandsons, Peter V, John Jay, and Colt; as well as her nephew David Kessler.

Cathy was born in McLean, Virginia, and being proud to be of pioneer stock, lived in many states across the country. She was fiercely loyal to her family, and nothing brought her more joy than spending time with them. Cathy enjoyed traveling, watching her grandchildren play sports, cooking, annual family traditions and Big Macs. One of her favorite traditions was spending Christmas Eve with her family in her kitchen baking cookies from recipes passed down for generations. Then everyone would drive as a group across town to look at twinkling Christmas lights and gather in her family room at the end of the evening to watch the movie It’s a Wonderful Life together.

Her proudest accomplishment was rescuing her own mother from a nursing home after a stroke and caring for her at home for years afterward, ensuring she had the greatest quality of life possible until her death. A few years later, Cathy took care of her brother John while he transitioned out of this world in hospice in his home so he did not have to pass in a cold hospital. That was the kind of woman she was—someone always willing to sacrifice and do what was needed to help her family, no matter how difficult it was for her.

Cathy was both beautiful and truly brilliant, but her superpower was always how deeply she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, James Watry. She will be greatly missed each day and forever loved.