OBITUARY: Casper Benton Mathews

Mr. Casper Benton Mathews, age 59, resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Born on June 19, 1963 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Ben Mathews and the late Barbara Pruitt Mathews Cowherd.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1981-1985. Casper was an avid Vanderbilt football fan, and any other team playing against the UT Vols. Casper was a visionary when it came to fantasy football, he started Mathews-Pruitt football league in 1985; which still continues today. He also enjoyed keeping the stats of the Spring Hill High School football team and fishing.

Above all, he was devoted and deeply loved his family; especially his grandchildren. Mr. Mathews was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his son, Daniel Gage (Courtney) Mathews; daughter, Cassie Page Mathews (Ryan) Oglesby; sisters, Alice (Randy) Schmidt, Amanda Cornwall; grandchildren, Milo Benton Oglesby, Luke James Mathews; sister-in-law, Sylvia Mathews Crockett; aunt, Doris Murphy; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Mathews and step-father, Freeman Cowherd.

Funeral Services for Mr. Mathews will be conducted on Thursday, May 18th at 11:00 AM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Brother JD Boshers officiating. Burial with Navy honors will follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery in the Theta community. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

Active pallbearers include Dodd Church, Kevin Ring, Tony Brown, Darrell Pruitt, Galen Pierce, Bobby Inman, Ryan Oglesby, and Randy Schmidt. Honorary pallbearers include his co-workers at Darrell Waltrip and his fantasy football league friends.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/