OBITUARY: Carson Glenn Pipkin

Carson Glenn Pipkin, age 20, of Columbia, TN passed away suddenly on Friday October 1, 2021.

Anyone that knew Carson would know that he always had a smile on his face and loved life. He also loved his family unconditionally and was the family jokester. Carson also had a love for all animals, if he ever had a show on his own it would’ve been called “Carson’s Critters”. Throughout his life he had a love for the outdoors and most recently he had a passion for restoring old cars.

He was the son of the late James Edward “Trey” Pipkin III and the late Traci Belcher McNeely. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Kailee Warren; grandfather, Russell Belcher; and grandparents, Jim and Pamela Pipkin. He is survived by his grandmother, Patricia Belcher; step-father, Jesse McNeely; brothers, James “Chase” (Emily Chapman) Pipkin and Nathaniel Pipkin; step-siblings, Josh and Sam McNeely; niece and nephew, Harper Chapman and James Edward “Jamie” Pipkin V; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and family members.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Brown officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6-9pm on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Colby Logan, Caden Burns, Jeff Belcher, Terrez Smith, Hayden Sneed, Austin Viazanko and Dawson and Brady Hargrove. Honorary pallbearers will be Blayne Woodard. Memorials donations may be made to a Go Fund Me for Carson.

