OBITUARY: Carroll Keith Roose

Carroll Keith Roose, 84, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on March 11, 2025 in Franklin, TN. A man of strong Christian faith, Carroll was a devoted husband, loving father, and sweet friend whose legacy of integrity, wisdom, and self-sufficiency will continue to inspire those who knew him.

He was born on December 23, 1940 in Shelby, MI, to Joseph Henry Roose, Jr. and Mary Julia Uroda Updike Roose. He achieved his B.A. (Olivet Nazarene University, 1963) and M.A. (University of Illinois, 1967). In 1963, he married his college sweetheart Donna Marie Toone. They enjoyed 41 happy years together before her passing in 2004.

Carroll enjoyed 28 yrs of data/systems development with IBM and 10 yrs managing IT (Universal Lighting Systems). His work opened opportunities to travel the world and move his family to Springfield, IL, Damascus, MD, Brandon, FL, and Franklin, TN. Carroll’s analytical mind and deep, independent thinking often fostered an original, unique perspective. He charted his own course and marched to his own drummer.

A lifelong learner, researcher, writer, explorer and traveler, he also enjoyed painting, music, history, and nature. He loved nothing more than packing up his Jeep and heading out to discover new vistas, taking scenic back roads — the more obscure, solitary, challenging or off-limits to drive — the better. Carroll was a devoted follower of Christ and was dedicated to his local church. His last years saw him greeting at Southall Church (Leiper’s Fork, TN)— welcoming others to share in the faith that steadily guided the course of his life.

Carroll is survived by: daughter Julie Anne and husband John Pickett (Spring Hill, TN), son Timothy Keith (Franklin, TN), son Ryan Edward and wife Rhonda (Powell, TN), grandkids Lyndsey and husband D.J. DuCheney (Powell, TN), great-grandchildren Logan, Max and Rylee, Carroll’s brothers Stanley Vernon Roose (Livonia, MI) and John Henry Roose and partner Linda Luke (Plymouth, MI), Donna’s sisters Janice Frye and husband Hal (Olathe, KS), Lou Ann Noren and husband Don (Irvine, CA), much extended family, and several dear friends who made his last years special.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife Donna and his father, mother, brother, Douglas Lee Roose, sisters-in-law Mary Canning Roose Meyer, Elaine Roose and Linda Roose.

A celebration of Carroll’s life will be held Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 36064. 12:00pm Receiving of Friends. 1:00pm Service.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at NHC Cool Springs and at Caris Hospice for their tender care and compassion throughout his last days.