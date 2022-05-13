OBITUARY: Carroll D. Moore

Mr. Carroll D. Moore of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, he was 83 years old

Mr. Moore was a native of Kentucky and the husband of Jane M. Moore. He attended Anderson County Schools and held college degrees from Morehead State College, Middle Tennessee State University, and the University of Tennessee. He had a long and successful career in State/Federal Agencies.

In his earlier years, he was a schoolteacher and Church of Christ minister. He retired after a 40-year career in the Tennessee Social Security Disability Program. He was past president of the National Association of Disability Examiners, the Nolensville Historical Society, and served for 23 years as a board member for the Wild West History Association. He was a licensed private pilot and a former Real Estate Broker with the Pilkerton Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Veril D. and Ruby R. Moore; and his sister, Dixie Kiser. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their daughter, Tammy (Dave) Holmes of Northport, FL; a son, Eric T. Moore of Brentwood, TN; and a granddaughter, Hailey Spann of Rome, GA.

Funeral services will be at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Walt Leaver and Tom Riley. Burial will be at the Nolensville Cemetery, Nolensville, TN. Honorary Pallbearers: Breakfast Brothers from Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. Active Pallbearers: Nolen Hills Church of Christ Elders and Deacons. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Chronicle or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

