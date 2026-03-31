Carrie Rebecca Johnson, age 84, of Bristol, VA, passed away on March 28, 2026. She was born on January 19, 1942 in Blackwater, VA to the late Olin Franklin Johnson and Flora Berry Johnson.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. In addition to her parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her husband of more than 45 years Gene Allen Johnson and her sister Nettie Johnson Satterfield.

Carrie was a graduate of Lynn Garden High School in Kingsport, TN and Johnston Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Abingdon, VA. She did additional nursing training at Duke University and at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN. She was a longtime registered nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center for several years before retiring in 1997. Carrie was a member of State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, VA.

Survivors include her two daughters, Karen (John Michael) Garrett of Brentwood, TN and Kaye Goodfriend of Abingdon, VA; two granddaughters, Riley and Gabby Goodfriend; two grandsons, Jack and Sam Garrett; two sisters-in-law, Dottie Johnson Bryant (Keith Driscoll) of Abingdon, VA and Gwen Johnson Shaffer of Abingdon, VA; several nieces and nephews, including Becky Satterfield Russell and John Moore who held a special place in her heart.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN with the Reverend Laura Rasor officiating. Pallbearers will be John Michael Garrett, Jack Garrett, Sam Garrett, Keith Driscoll, John Moore, and Phillip Kolwyck.

The family requests that memorial donations may be made in Carrie’s memory to the State Street United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice for all their kind and compassionate care shown to Carrie during her time of need. Online condolences can be sent to the family and viewed by visiting www.blevinscares.com. Mrs. Johnson and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201; ph.#: 276-669-6141

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This obituary was published by Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.

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