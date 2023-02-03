OBITUARY: Carolyn ‘Tobi’ Jean Hicks

Carolyn “Tobi” Jean Hicks, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home in Spring Hill, Tennessee on January 28, 2023.

Tobi was born on March 13, 1942 to the late James and Barbara Tobey in Hackensack, New Jersey.

After she graduated from Hastings High School, New York, in 1960, she went on to study Sociology at Wells College, Aurora, New York. She later went on to earn her Master’s Degree in History from Bradley University, Peoria, IL. Tobi met Greg Harms at college and went on to have two children, Donna and Deborah. Their marriage ended after 11 years. In 1998, she married the late Donald “Don” Hicks.

Anyone who knew Tobi knew that her passion was collecting beer cans and her involvement in the BCCA (Brewery Collectibles Club of America). She started collecting beer cans and breweriana in 1972, which earned her member number 586. She attended 50 consecutive annual CANventions, one of which she married her late husband Don. Most of her adult friends are from this club and she cherished every one of them. She always considered them like family.

Tobi is survived by her daughters, Donna (Jeff) Rummage and Deborah (Rigo) Fuzetto and four grandchildren, Evan, Emma, Zyon and Hunter. She is also survived by her sister, Susan (Gary) Taylor and two nephews.

She is preceded in death by her second husband, parents and one niece.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to BCCA, 747 Merus Ct., Fenton, MO 63026, an organization Tobi felt strongly about.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

