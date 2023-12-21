OBITUARY: Carolyn Sue Singer

Carolyn Sue Singer, age 86, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 after a lengthy illness.

Born on March 18, 1937, in Evansville, Indiana, Carolyn was the daughter of the late George Kroeger and the last Della (Conner) Kroeger.

She was retired from the Diocese of Evansville. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her family meant everything to her. She married her one and only love Clarence Albert Singer on January 20, 1956. She belonged to Spring Hill United Methodist Church for thirteen years. She loved and served the lord her whole life.

She is survived by her children, Terry (Tammy) Singer. Scott Singer and Della (Greg) Helms., Mark Singer (Wendy Gu) Kimberly Singer, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clarence Albert Singer, son Stanford Lee Singer her parents and all of her 7 siblings.

She will be truly missed by all her family and friends.

A memorial will follow in California at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/