OBITUARY: Carolyn Sue McMasters Pickering

Mrs. Carolyn Sue McMasters Pickering, age 73, wife of Dan Pickering, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at her residence.

Carolyn was born on February 11, 1949, in Clinton, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Mary Lou Alumbaugh & Carl Alumbaugh and the late Frank McMasters.

She was a 1967 graduate of Georgetown High School in Illinois and married Dan Pickering on February 24, 1968. Carolyn worked as a registered nurse at Riverside Medical Center in Illinois for thirty-eight years before retiring in 2014. She loved shopping, antiquing, and spending time with her grandchildren. Carolyn attended Thompson Station Church in Thompsons Station, Tennessee.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Darin (Julie) Pickering of Spring Hill, TN, Dane Pickering of Albuquerque, New Mexico, daughter, Tara (Troy) Morrical of Spring Hill, TN, brother, Ronald (Cynthia) McMasters of Illinois, sister, Carla (Dave) Ramsey of Florida, and grandchildren, Makayla Morrical, Cade Pickering, Brigham Morrical, Ethan Pickering, Reece Pickering, Ava Moy, Mia Morrical, Aiden Pickering, Elias Pickering, and Alannah Pickering.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dustin Pickering and sister, Cindy McMasters.

It was Carolyn’s wish to be cremated with no public service. She will be laid to rest next to her son at All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais, Illinois at a later date.

Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

