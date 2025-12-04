OBITUARY: Carolyn Sue Halsted

Carolyn “Sue” Halsted, aged 81, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2025, surrounded by her loving family, at her home. Born in Ottumwa IA, Sue was the cherished daughter of the late Donald Yeager and Mary McMillan Yeager.

Family meant everything to Sue, and she made everyone she met feel like family. She was resilient, surviving breast cancer, heart failure and the loss of her husband, Ed. Sue loved caring for her family, friends and animals. She had a unique ability to make every day special. She loved spending time in her garden, cooking, playing canasta with her neighbors, singing along at pub night, sipping her morning cup of coffee, taking a walk, and having a swing on the front porch.

Sue was a gifted crafter, creating beautiful quilts, cross stitch samplers, embroidery and, most recently, watercolors. Over the years, she became part of many quilt groups forming lifelong friendships while sharing her passion for sewing with other quilters.

After making Columbia her home in the spring of 1989, Sue became an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and then First Presbyterian Church. She later settled in Spring Hill in 2015. A woman grounded in faith; her church family held a special place in her heart. This was a place where she found community, fellowship and purpose. Sue lived with a quiet compassion, extending kindness wherever she went and giving freely of her time. Her heart for service left an imprint on countless lives.

Above all, Sue was a devoted mother “Mom” and grandmother “Nana.” Her legacy of love and values lives on in spirit through her daughters: Kara (Brian) Hughes, Kristen Halsted (Art DeBaere) and Kim Halsted, and her beloved grandchildren Katie (Tyler), Anna (Peter), Margaret (Trevor) and Owen. She is also survived by her brother, Donald (Leslie) Yeager. In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Halsted Jr.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly request memorial contributions to be made to First Presbyterian Church in Columbia TN or the Williamson County Animal Center, two places that meant so much to Sue.