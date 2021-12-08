OBITUARY: Carolyn Rhudy Craig Bullion

Carolyn Rhudy Craig Bullion, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away December 5, 2021.

Born in Welch, WV on June 29, 1948 to the late Jonas Byard Rhudy and Letha “Tiny” Young Rhudy Anderson. She was a graduate of Virginia Intermont College. Carolyn has worked for many years as a Paralegal in the Real Estate industry.

Survived by: husband of 26 years, Robert “Bob” Bullion; son, Craig (Jennifer) Fleenor; daughter, Charlotte (Darrin) Lucas; bonus children, Jason (April) Bullion, Page (April) Bullion and Guy (Teri) Bullion; grandchildren, Evan Fleenor, Kellen and Stella Lucas, Alexis, Bryce, Callie, Emily, Kaylee, Morgan and Caleb Bullion.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 1:00 PM Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com