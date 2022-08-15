OBITUARY: Carolyn Powers Johnson

Carolyn Powers Johnson, age 84 of Franklin, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her home.

She was a lifelong resident of Franklin and a member of Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. Carolyn was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teaching Sorority serving in numerous official positions.

She was a much loved 5th and 6th grade teacher in the Franklin Special School District from 1960 to 1995. She enjoyed traveling out west with her husband and long time friends, Richard and BJ Marlin. Carolyn’s heart was centered on loving her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, students, friends, and her extended family including her loving caregivers; Eloise, Yolanda, Cathy, and Tammie, and the friends of her children and grandchildren.

A light has not dimmed, but grown brighter to shine eternally on those of us lucky enough to have known this amazing woman we called Mama, Granny, and friend.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Lowry & Claudie Powers; brothers, Pat Powers, Sr., Lowry Powers, Jr., and Kenneth Powers, Sr.; grandson, Ryan Case and her husband of over sixty years, Dennis Johnson.

She is survived by her daughters, Denise (Jeff) Case of Mineral Wells, TX, and Debbie (Clif) Butner of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Christen (Brad) Abernathy, Ellie (James) Herpeche, Abbey (Thomas) Juliano and Patrick Butner; great-grandchildren, Riley, Sam, & Hayden, Burke & Emmalyn; sister, Donna (Bill) Murrey of Ooltewah, TN, and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. Officiated by Rev. Toby Mueller and Rev. Sally Hughes. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clif Butner, Patrick Butner, Thomas Juliano, Jeff Case, James Herpeche and Brad Abernathy.

Memorials may be made to Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

