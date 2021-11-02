OBITUARY: Carolyn Pewitt Wilkins

Carolyn Ann Pewitt Wilkins, 84, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on October 31, 2021.

Carolyn was born in Franklin to Luther and Lucille Pewitt in 1937. She went to school at David Lipscomb High School and married Edward (Buddy) Wilkins in 1954.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Don) Lorenzo and son Bryant (Janet) Wilkins.

Visitation will be 4-7pm on Thursday, November 4 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN, which is handling the arrangements.

A graveside funeral service and burial will be held at 11am on Friday, November 5 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Gary Zeigler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.