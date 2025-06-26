OBITUARY: Carolyn N. Bullock

Carolyn N. Bullock, age 83 of Nashville, TN, formerly of Chapel Hill and Lewisburg, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 in Nashville, TN.

Carolyn was born and raised in the Chapel Hill and Lewisburg communities to the late Willie Clayton Edmondson and Alberta White Fagan Edmondson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lou Ellen Edmondson.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God where she served the Lord faithfully. Carolyn had a special love for flowers, especially the color purple in her flowers. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and gospel music. She loved seeing her family and being surrounded by their presence.

You could often find her looking at old photo albums and collecting coins and stamps. Carolyn had a servant heart for the Lord. She would always make sure to shine her light for God.

Mrs. Carolyn is survived by her three children, Terry L. Corbin of Nashville, TN, Jerry Ray Corbin of Nashville, TN, and Norma J. (Mike) Brewer of Hudson, FL.; 3 grandchildren, Jana (Rich) Legere, Laura Humbert, and Andrea (Shawn) Boswell-Laird; 3 great grandchildren, Savannah Laird, Hannah Legere, and Avery Humbert; sister, Betty (Malcom) Welker of Jonesboro, AR; a niece, Angela (Jeff) Housley; great niece and nephew, Justin and Kaitlyn Housley; as well as her stepsons, William Bullock and Anthony (Debbie) Bullock.

Visitation with the family will be held 12-2:00PM Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Lawrence Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, June 28, 2025 from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Jordan Hudson to officiate. An internment will follow at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, TN where she will be laid to rest with her family.

The family would like to extend a special appreciation to Alive Hospice and Lakeshore Meadows for the time and care showed for Carolyn.

Services in care of Lawrence Funeral Home, 203 South Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN 37034 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net