OBITUARY: Carolyn Marie Frost Haskins

Carolyn Marie Haskins, age 81 of College Grove, TN passed away August 5, 2021. She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Clyde & Sara Frost.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Morgan; grandson, Casey Morgan; great-grandson, Corbin Ball; sisters, Glenda Lamb and Betty Jean Marlin; brother, Mark Frost.

She is survived by her son, Keith (Shènell) Haskins of Christiana, TN; daughters, Sandra (Robert) Morgan of Kingston Springs, TN, Jeanie “Duck” (Mark) Owen of Unionville, TN and Crystal Skinner of Kingston Springs, TN; brother, Tommy (Jane) Frost of Franklin, TN; sisters, Patsy Ghee of College Grove, TN, Vivian Scales of College Grove, TN and Ruth (Bobby) Dodd of College Grove, TN; grandchildren, Rachel (Joe) Moreland, Jeremy Haskins, Kayla Sharp, Audrey (Martin) Ruth, Brandon (Sarah Copeland) Haskins, Blake (Sandy) Watts, Ashley Watts, Tyler (Kristen) Morgan, Abby Skinner and Eddie Klein; ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Monday, August 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Mary Kate Meyers will officiate. Burial will follow in Triune Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ken Lamb, Steve Dodd, Patrick Ghee, Brandon Haskins, Cliff Ghee, Terry Marlin, Jeremy Haskins, Blake Watts and Tyler Morgan.

Visitation will be 4-8PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com