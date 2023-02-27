OBITUARY: Carolyn Mae (McBride) McLean Kennedy

Carolyn Mae (McBride) McLean Kennedy, 96, of Spring Hill, TN and formerly of Bad Axe, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Williamson Medical Center.

Carolyn was born in Detroit, MI on November 19, 1926 to Robert J. and Ida Mae McBride and moved to Elkton, MI with her family at a young age.

She married Donald C. McLean on August 31, 1946 in Elkton. She was a dance instructor and taught tap & jazz out of her home and several dance studios. She enjoyed dancing, golf, playing cards, and spending time her friends and family.

Survivors include one son, Dennis C. McLean (Rebecca) of Westminster, CO; one daughter, Maureen K. Wellock (Gary) of Spring Hill, TN; four grandchildren, Shannon Gardner (Scott), Amy McLean, Michael Wellock (Kristen), and David McLean; five great-grandchildren, Josiah McLean (Indaca), Calvin Gardner, Aiden Gardner, Gary Wellock, and Elizabeth Wellock; one great-great-grandchild, Ellie McLean; one brother, Carol McBride; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald C. McLean; two daughters, Christine McLean and infant Peggy Jo McLean; brother, Robert McBride; and sister, Margaret Taylor.

A family graveside service will take place at a later time at the Colfax Township Cemetery in Bad Axe, MI. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Mrs. McLean Kennedy’s name.

https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/