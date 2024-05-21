OBITUARY: Carolyn M. White

Carolyn M. White was born on July 1, 1944, to the late James Hugh Maupin and Suma Kathleen Maupin and grew up in Wartrace, Tennessee with her two sisters and a brother. She passed away on May 19, 2024, with her daughter, Jennifer, by her side.

Carolyn was Assistant Head of Chemistry and worked as a Medical Technologist at Baptist Hospital in Nashville after completing her education at MTSU. She loved her career and through the years continued meeting up with the friends she made while working.

As much as she enjoyed that job, she loved the next part of her life as a supportive wife for 41 years to her late husband, Joe, and mom to Kristan and Jennifer even more. Her love and caring extended to the rest of her family, friends and her P.E.O. sisters. Carolyn was known for her humor, generosity and positive spirit. She made everyone feel important and valued when they were with her.

She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, but recently had been involved with Christ Fellowship with Jennifer and her son-in-law, Shane.

She leaves behind her daughter Jennifer (Shane), her sister, Suma Clark, and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, daughter, Kristan, sister, Elise Payne, and brother, Hugh Maupin. Services will be Friday, May 24, 2024, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin with Visitation at 1:00 and the Service at 3:00. Entombment will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens – Remembrance Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Christ Fellowship, 104 Chestnut Lane, Franklin 37064; Graceworks Ministries, 104 Southeast Pkwy, Franklin 37064; or charity of your choice.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home (615)794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

