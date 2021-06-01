OBITUARY: Carolyn Laneece Parks

On May 26, 2021, Carolyn Laneece Parks, recently of Thompsons Station, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord following a courageous battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by her family at age 73. Carolyn was born February 2, 1948, in Maury City, Tennessee to Pete and Geneva Daniels. She later moved to Maury County, Tennessee, where she resided for more than thirty years.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Daniels; her father, Pete Daniels; her sister, Dana Daniels; and her grandson, Dyllan Watkins. She is survived by her brother, Glen “Pete” Daniels; her four children: Harold Pigue, Gina Chandler (Terry), Shane Parks (Cori); and Misty Parks (John); her grandchildren: Chelsea Johnson and Kayla Parks.

She delighted in spending quality time with her family, getting them together whenever she could. Holidays and birthdays were to be celebrated by all, and she would insist upon squeezing in a girls-night or Sunday dinner whenever she could. Her children and granddaughters will always have their memories of the many laughs they had pickling cucumbers and canning vegetables with Nana. She relished in the outdoors where she spent many days fishing and gardening with her family. She especially loved passing on this knowledge and skill to her family.

Carolyn’s love for her family embodied Jesus’ example of unconditional love and she carried her faith with her throughout her life.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.