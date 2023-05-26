OBITUARY: Carolyn Faye Morton Truette

Mrs. Carolyn Faye Morton Truette, age 71, a resident of Primm Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born on August 20, 1951, in Maury County, Carolyn was the daughter of the late John Lewis Morton and the late Bertha Westmoreland Morton.

She was a 1969 Graduate of Santa Fe High School and truly enjoyed country western line dancing. She had a love for making quilts and gardening in her free time. Carolyn worked as a housekeeper for Maury Regional Hospital before retiring. Above all, Carolyn loved her family.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Jenkins of Primm Springs, sons, Gerald (Jennifer) Truette of Primm Springs and Jerry Truette of Columbia, Brothers, John (Carla) Morton of Primm Springs, Billy Joe (Rita) Morton of Primm Springs, Randy (Patricia) Morton of Hendersonville, Sisters, Lynda Gober of Nashville, TN, Peggy (Gene) Chancy of Chattanooga, Cathey (Tony) McNabb of Primm Springs, grandchildren, Emily Jenkins, Heather (Shane) Mosley, Bruce Truette, Nick Truette, Brandon Truette, Blake Truette, BJ Jenkins, Josh Truette, Bella Jenkins, And 4 Great Grandchildren, Madison Janssen, JJ Janssen, Nicolas Janssen, and Violette Janssen.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children Alvin Truette, Brothers, Roger Morton and Roy Morton, and a son Bruce Truette.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Howard Alexander and Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow at Byrd-Westmoreland Cemetery. A visitation will also be held on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Pallbearers will be Shane Mosley, Bruce Truette, Brandon Truette, Nick Truette, BJ Jenkins, Blake Truette, Josh Truette, and John Morton Jr.

