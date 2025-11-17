OBITUARY: Carolyn Faye Liner

Carolyn Faye Liner passed away on November 8, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born on October 27, 1942, in Wabash, Indiana, to Barney and Dora Pottenger.

Carolyn spent her early years in Englewood, Colorado, and Bellflower, California, where she graduated from Bellflower High School. She pursued her passion for beauty and style by attending cosmetology school and later fulfilled her dream of opening the Broadway East Hair Salon in Belmont Shores, California.

From her first marriage to Hugh Berry, Carolyn had three daughters: Cherrie, and twins Monique and Monet. She was known for her warm hospitality and generous spirit—always ready to open her home during the holidays to anyone in need of a place to belong. Her faith was a guiding force throughout her life, and she remained active in many churches, cultivating lifelong friendships across the country.

Carolyn found joy in creative pursuits such as cooking, painting, crocheting, and card-making. After relocating to Tennessee, she became a regular at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, where she made many cherished friends and met the love of her life, Gerald Liner. They were married in August 2019. Gerald preceded her in death.

She is lovingly remembered by her sister Ruth Dodd; daughters Monique Bernstein (David), Monet Limuti, and Cherrie Berry; grandchildren Dallas Schroeder, Vanessa Washington, Ian Bernstein, Caitlin Bernstein, Dana McElroy, Liam Limuti, and Lilah Limuti; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to those who provided exceptional care during Carolyn’s illness: Savannah Baker, Dr. Prakash Verma, NHC Home Health, and Alive Hospice.

Carolyn’s Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date. May Carolyn’s memory bring comfort and inspiration to all who knew her.

