OBITUARY: Carolyn Elizabeth (Heithcock) Batte

Carolyn Elizabeth (Heithcock) Batte, age 80 of Franklin, TN passed away July 2, 2025.

She graduated from Franklin High School. She worked as a Bookkeeper for Old Natchez County Club, and later Tennessee Golf Cars.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Samara Heithcock; grandson, Hunter Wright; granddaughter, Margaux Heithcock.

She is preceded in death by her father, William D. Heithcock; mother, Myrtle E. (Maxwell) Heithcock; son, Johnnie Martin Talley III.

A graveside service will be held at 2PM Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with David Hale officiating.