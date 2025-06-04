OBITUARY: Carolyn Dobert

Carolyn Dobert, 84, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born on October 3, 1940, Carolyn grew up in Queens, New York. She later moved to Dix Hills during her high school years and was proud to be part of the first graduating class of Half Hollow Hills High School. She continued her education at SUNY Farmingdale.

Carolyn’s life journey took her from Queens to Patchogue, New York, where she settled with her family. Later moves brought her to Melbourne, Florida, and eventually to Franklin, Tennessee, where she lived near her daughter Chris.

Throughout the years, Carolyn and her family cherished their time on Fire Island, where they spent many winters building beach houses together. She had a passion for gardening and enjoyed playing mahjongg. She was a member of Suntree United Methodist Church in Melbourne, Florida.

Carolyn is lovingly remembered by her daughter Christine and son-in-law Wayne Alvar; her son Todd and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Dobert; grandchildren Erik Alvar, Garrett Alvar, Brett Dobert, Ross Dobert, and Rose Dobert; and her brothers James (and Sally) MacArthur and Richard MacArthur.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and James MacArthur.

A service to honor Carolyn’s life will be held at a later date. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.