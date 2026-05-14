Carolyn Brown, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tennessee. Carolyn was born on February 19, 1944 in Franklin to the late Tucker and Ruby Davis.

Carolyn was a wonderful woman, loving mother, and devoted grandmother who centered her life around her faith and her family. She was fiercely independent, strong-willed in the best of ways, and carried herself with quiet strength and grace throughout her life. A longtime member of Parkway Baptist Church, Carolyn’s faith was the foundation she built her life upon and something she shared through her kindness, compassion, and caring heart.

She had a special love for the simple joys in life. Whether she was tending to her flowers, working in her garden, or spending time with those she loved most, Carolyn found happiness in caring for others and the world around her. She had a big heart and a nurturing spirit that made everyone around her feel welcomed, loved, and important. Her family will remember her for her unwavering love, her wisdom, and the strength she showed through every season of life.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Cheryl (Rodney) Pinkleton; grandchildren, Dayna (Matt) Tummins, Dyana Yeatby, Denise (Doug) Tracy, and Dustin (Kelsey) Pinkleton; and ten beloved great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn is reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Rex Brown, and her daughter, Debbie Stem.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Pinkleton, Lucas Tummins, Brennon Yearby, Jamison Yearby, and Maddox Yearby.

A graveside service for Carolyn will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at Polk Memorial Gardens.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at Williamsfh.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory – Columbia.