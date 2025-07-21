OBITUARY: Carolyn Ann Wilson

Carolyn Ann Wilson quietly passed away on July 17, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. She is the daughter of the late Carl Reid and Kathryn Ashley Wilson and sister of the late Donald Reid Wilson. She was born and educated in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carolyn was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church and was on staff there for over 30 years. She is a member of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution and the W.D. Holder Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Jackson, MS. She also served on the Board of Christian Women’s Club. She is a past member of the Williamson County Humane Association.

She is survived by a son, Ronald Ashley Matthews; granddaughter, Carrie Kathryn Matthews (Michael) Stafford; great-grandson, James Wyatt Stafford; two nieces, Melissa (Steve) Moore and Donna (John) Earnhardt both of North Carolina.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Thursday, July 24 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN, with the Celebration of Life at 1:00pm in the sanctuary. Burial will follow at 2:30pm in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, 9090 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221.

