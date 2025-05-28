OBITUARY: Carolyn Ann Langley Burkett

Carolyn Ann Langley Burkett, age 79 of Franklin, TN passed away May 26, 2025. She was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Tyree & Ruby Langley.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness – Franklin. Carolyn enjoyed shopping, collecting tea pots and coloring in her spare time.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Hubert Lee Langley and J.T. Langley; sister, Mary Clair Langley.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Alan Burkett of Franklin, TN; daughters, Mary (Chuck) Reinitz of Joelton, TN and Dana Burkett of Franklin, TN; brothers, Bobby (Mary Ann) Langley of Franklin, TN and Ronnie (Sheila) Langley of Columbia, SC; grandson, Tanner Reinitz and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, May 30, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ed Stegall will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness or Aveanna Hospice.

Visitation will be 4-7PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.

