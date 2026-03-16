OBITUARY: Caroline Ann Madden

Caroline Ann Madden, age 89, resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at NHC Columbia.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 11am at Heritage Funeral Home with Deacon Ray Seibold officiating. The family will visit with friends on Tuesday from 10am until the service hour at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Caroline was born April 19, 1936, in Stoughton and was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Madden, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late George Frahar and the late Marion Morrison Frahar.

Caroline was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished time with her family. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends, gardening, and occasionally taking friends on “mystery trips” that always brought laughter and adventure. Caroline also enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, and keeping in touch with friends and loved ones.

Professionally, she worked for many years as a real estate appraiser and was proud to earn the SRA designation from the Appraisal Institute, reflecting her expertise and dedication in the field. Her gentle nature, quiet strength, and sense of humor will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Kathy) Madden and George Madden; daughter, Joanne (Michael) Finn; grandchildren, Scott (Amy) Madden, Kelly Madden, Michelle (Matt) Deignan, Kevin (Brittany) Finn, and Sean (Lauren) Finn; and ten great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Caroline’s memory.

Services provided by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia 609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401.

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.

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