OBITUARY: Carole Jean Adamoli

Carole Jean Adamoli, age 68 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023.

She was born in Napa, CA to the late Ralph and Marietta Nunes.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her daughter, Lisa Haley; grandson, Blake; brother, Ralph Nunes.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Adamoli; daughters, Janina Empey, Rachel (Leon) Cordero, Sarah (Brandon) Cronkhite, and Stacey (Kiernan) McKnight; grandchildren, Wai’aha, Kauilani, Keola, Samantha, Tamara, Alexandria, Paige, and Aiden; sisters, Shari Balfore, Valerie Morris, Juanita Villanueva, Nancy Valderrama, and Terri Hodge; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Carole on February 25, 2023. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Floral gifts can be arranged by her granddaughter Paige at Rebecca’s Floral Boutique (615) 794-7494 | Rebeccasfloral.com. Charitable donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Contagious Love International at https://givebutter.com/CLIonlinegiving

