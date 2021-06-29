OBITUARY: Carolann McKesson Laird

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Carolann McKesson Laird

Carolann McKesson Laird, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Carolann was born in the Philippines on December 7, 1932, daughter of the late Lewis & Ethel McKesson.

She graduated from Bates College in 1954 with a BS in Chemistry. She also earned a Master’s degree in Education from Northern Illinois University. Carolann taught many years as a Special Education Teacher for the St. Charles, Illinois school district.

In 1990, Carolann moved from Batavia, IL to Arrington, TN and later to Franklin, TN. She was a member of First United Church in Nashville, a member of the Williamson County Literacy Council and the Cumberland Valley Quilters.
She was preceded in death by brother James Edward McKesson and sister Joyce Mae Brickett.

Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, William Leonard Laird; daughter, Margaret Louise Mosgers (Woody) of Santa Rosa, CA; sons, Peter Lewis Laird (Janice) of Social Circle, GA & Daniel William Laird (Teresa) of North Aurora, IL

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM on Wednesday, June 30 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a celebration of Carolann’s life will be celebrated at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Ward Jones officiating.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Special Olympics International in loving memory of Carolann McKesson Laird.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here