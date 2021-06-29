OBITUARY: Carolann McKesson Laird

Carolann McKesson Laird, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Carolann was born in the Philippines on December 7, 1932, daughter of the late Lewis & Ethel McKesson.

She graduated from Bates College in 1954 with a BS in Chemistry. She also earned a Master’s degree in Education from Northern Illinois University. Carolann taught many years as a Special Education Teacher for the St. Charles, Illinois school district.

In 1990, Carolann moved from Batavia, IL to Arrington, TN and later to Franklin, TN. She was a member of First United Church in Nashville, a member of the Williamson County Literacy Council and the Cumberland Valley Quilters.

She was preceded in death by brother James Edward McKesson and sister Joyce Mae Brickett.

Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, William Leonard Laird; daughter, Margaret Louise Mosgers (Woody) of Santa Rosa, CA; sons, Peter Lewis Laird (Janice) of Social Circle, GA & Daniel William Laird (Teresa) of North Aurora, IL

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM on Wednesday, June 30 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a celebration of Carolann’s life will be celebrated at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Ward Jones officiating.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Special Olympics International in loving memory of Carolann McKesson Laird.