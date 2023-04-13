OBITUARY: Carol ‘Sue’ Bass Madison

Carol “Sue” Bass Madison, of Spring Hill, Tennessee finally lost her lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 63.

Sue was the youngest of nine children born to the late Roy H. and Frances C. Bass.

She was born and lived in Columbia, TN until 1972, when she and her parents moved to Las Vegas, NV. There, she graduated from Clark High School and then worked in Tour and Travel at Caesars Palace Hotel.

Sue later moved to New York, where she worked as an office manager and eventually met the love of her life, Earl Madison Jr., an engineer from Virginia. The two were married in 1994 in Las Vegas after which they returned to Earl’s home in Modest Town on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. There they lived happily with their Golden Retriever, Duke. Sadly, Earl passed away in 2007. Sue stayed in Virginia until 2013 when she moved to Spring Hill, TN, and worked at First Farmers and Merchants Bank.

Though Sue didn’t have any children of her own, she was blessed with the company of Earl’s son, Earl Madison III (“Chip”), daughter-in-law (Julie), and their three children (Brandon, Jena, and Andrew). The families loved visiting each other’s homes, and Sue and Earl especially loved hosting the grandchildren for summer breaks.

Sue was meticulous about her dress, appearance, and how she kept her house. She was a strong, independent, no-nonsense kind of woman with a generous spirit and a big heart. She was also a gracious hostess and an amazing cook. She could prepare a meal fit for a king.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings: James R. “Jimmy” Bass, Edward W. “Wayne” Bass, Margaret Bass Cantrell Michel, and Mary Bass Ervin.

She is survived by brothers David and Dwight Bass, of Las Vegas, and by her sister, Barbara Bass Haney, who recently moved to Spring Hill from Saint George, UT.

Sue will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

