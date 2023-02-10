OBITUARY: Carol Lee Lindberg

Carol Lee Lindberg, born in Parris Island, SC and most recently of Spring Hill, TN, passed away peacefully after a long struggle against progressive supranuclear palsy. She was 77 years old.

Her husband, Gene “Vic” Lindberg, lovingly cared for her throughout her life but especially supported her over the last 7 years as they fought her illness together.

A loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, Carol was blessed with musical and artistic flair. Music always filled her home and she selflessly shared her gifts at church playing piano and organ, singing soprano in choir, performing duets with her husband, Vic, and directing handbells.

She also loved baking and decorating beautiful and delicious birthday and wedding cakes in her sidehustle, Cakes by Carol. A lifelong artist, Carol enjoyed painting and her works adorn the walls of her home. She passed on her legacy of music and art to her sons and her grandchildren, and even slipped a little corny humor into the mix.

Carol fiercely loved her family, and served her Savior dedicating her talents and time to her church and the surrounding community throughout her life. She impacted many lives sharing her faith and through her service to those in need. Always wanting to learn, and after guiding both of her sons through college, Carol returned to school and earned her own degree in music. She taught music in preschool and gave piano lessons at home.

Her love for her country and travel brought her family to many historic places and led to exciting adventures in Alaska, Europe, and Hawaii. She relished in sharing her love for travel with her husband, her sons, her daughter-in-law, her grandchildren and with her sister, Alyce, and brother-in-law, Doug.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, James Edward and Phyllis Burtt Robertson.

She is survived by her husband, Vic, her sons, Jon Sterling Lindberg and Byron Keith (Beth) Lindberg, her grandchildren, Alyce Merin and Calvert James Lindberg, and her sister Alyce (Doug) McSwain.

They invite you to join them to celebrate her life. The first service will be on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Spring Hill United Methodist Church on 5286 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. A second service will be held at her former church, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 12430 Scaggsville Road, Highland, MD 20777, on Sunday, March 5 at 1:00 p.m.

