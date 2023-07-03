OBITUARY: Carol Lands

Carol Lands, born on April 15, 1964, in Toledo, Ohio, passed away on June 26, 2023, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Carol had a vibrant spirit and a kind heart that touched the lives of many. She had a special love for the beach, particularly Destin, where she would spend countless hours enjoying the sun, sand, and sea. Her love for her children and grandchildren was immeasurable, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Carol had a unique ability to bring people together. She had a way of creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere, making everyone feel loved and accepted. Her genuine care for others made her a pillar of strength and support for her family and friends.

One of Carol’s passions was celebrating Christmas. She would go all out, transforming her home into a winter wonderland filled with joy and laughter. Her favorite color, purple, was incorporated into every festive decoration, reflecting her vibrant personality and love for life.

Carol is survived by her loving children: Kristina Lands, Joshua Love, Nicholas Howard, and Madison Lands; 10 grandchildren; siblings: Samuel Lands Jr., Vicky Lands, Edward Lands.

Carol is preceded in death by her son: David Allen Lands.

In honoring Carol’s memory, let us remember her zest for life, her unwavering love for her family, and her ability to brighten any room she entered. She will forever be in our hearts, and her legacy will continue to inspire us to live life.

A service for Carol will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 7:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 3:00 PM to the start of the service at Williams Funeral Home.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at williamsfh.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Carol Lands, please visit our flower store.

More Obituaries