OBITUARY: Carol Katherine P. Duke

Carol Katherine P. Duke, age 77 of College Grove, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, April 1. 2023.

Wife and Soulmate, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Grandma to 3 bunnies and all-around beautiful soul. The most wonderful mother a child could ask for.

An accomplished musician of piano and guitar, a poet and composer. She worked for the Phone Company, General Motors in Connecticut and Tennessee, Goodwill Industries, at Walt Disney World in Orlando Florida on group sales. She also worked for Cumberland Farms Dairy Store, Waitressed at Bess Eaton doughnut shop, and Kriticon as an inspector of medical equipment.

She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Never afraid to try new things and a jack of all trades. Always cheerful and a delight to be around. She lived by example, strived and achieved her High School Diploma and kept her promise to her mother, who was able to witness her graduation before passing as well.

She was always telling jokes and was the family Matriarch. The sweetest woman you could ever meet, and she would sacrifice so much to help anyone in need. She knew just the right words to say to console you.

She was a master at finances, puzzles whether it be on the paper or on the table and playing the slots in Las Vegas. She enjoyed being with Andy every waking moment. They built their business and home together and they were always learning new things. She never wavered throughout life no matter what the challenge may have been.

She loved life and never let it pass her by, she smelled so many roses along the way and inspired so many. I could tell you more, but it would probably take up the whole page. She will be dearly missed by all of us. It has been such a blessing to have her in our lives. She is our special angel now and may she rest in peace for all eternity and hope we will reunite one day again.

She is loved so much, and we will miss her immensely. She will always live on within us and we will cherish the fond memories we have had with her. Pray for her that she be happy, healthy where she is and continue with all the exuberance she had while she was with us. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND EVER.

Carol was preceded by her mother. Rose Krinitski Pirog.

Carol is survived by her husband of 63 years, Andrew Stephen Duke; daughters, Lisa Marie Duke, Lorraine Andrea Kepuliwa, and Hollace Ann Duke; sister, Debby Jones; grandchildren, Anthony Michael Duke, Nicholas Andrew Duke, Danielle Marie Duke and Erik Metro Duke; great-grandchildren of Nicholas and Danielle are Lyla, Atlas, and Riley. Pet bunny grandbabies, Rose, Cinder and Ember.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/