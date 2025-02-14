OBITUARY: Carol Elizabeth Lyons

Carol Elizabeth Lyons passed away peacefully on February 11, 2025, in Belleview, TN, at the age of 78. Born on May 14, 1946, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Myron and Beatrice Schuit, she was the second of six children.

A devoted wife for 58 wonderful years, Carol leaves behind a loving legacy and is survived by her husband, Steve Lyons; son Michael Lyons (Diane), daughters Laurie Johnson (Rob) and Julie Schafer (Ken) and grandchildren Rianne, Aeryn, and Derek. She is also survived by her brother Steve Schuit (Shirley), and sisters Ginny Dyson and Myra Long (Dave).

Known for her hospitality and delicious homecooked meals, Carol loved, mentored, and discipled those she served over a 36-year long missionary career on two continents. Carol’s life was one of service, joy, and adventure, and she will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering love will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched.

We invite you to join us for a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 1st at The Church at West Franklin, 700 New Hwy 96 West, Franklin, TN 37064 followed by visitation and reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Missionary Initiative https://give.efca.org/now Designation: 2200-54021 TDMM. To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.