OBITUARY: Carol Elizabeth “Granny” Maxwell Watkins

Carol Elizabeth “Granny” Maxwell Watkins, age 80, passed away on January 28, 2026. Carol was born on December 6, 1945 in Franklin, Tennessee. She was a beloved member of the Peytonsville community where her door was always open.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Flossie “Flo” Ella McGee Maxwell, her father, James Madison “Mac” Maxwell Sr., her husband, James Leslie Watkins, her daughter, Sherry Watkins Bruce, and her brother, James Madison “Jimmy” Maxwell Jr.

She is survived by her son, James “Jamie” Leslie Watkins, Jr (Sherri) of Powder Springs, GA, four grandchildren Mary Elizabeth Bruce (JJ) of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, Josh Randall Bruce (Ashley) of Lewisburg, Tennessee, Maxwell Reed Watkins (Lisa) of Palmetto, Florida, and Madelyn Kristine Deariso (Foster), of Milledgeville, Georgia; nine great-grandchildren; Kaylie Adcock, Jaxon Anderson, Rylan Anderson, Lilly Schnapp, Randall Bruce, Gentry Bruce, Nova Bruce, Ansley Graham, and Avery Graham.

She attended Peytonsville School and graduated from Bethesda High School where she was a member of the cheerleading squad. She worked for Kusan in Nashville for a number of years, and finished her working career at CPS in Franklin.

After she completed her working career, she remained home caring for and supporting many family members and friends, which was her most favorite job. She was lovingly known as Granny by her family and many community members. She was loving, caring, loyal and compassionate and she will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

The last three years she was an adored resident of NHC Lewisburg. She was most recently voted Miss NHC Lewisburg and took pride in being crowned the NHC Lewisburg Prom Queen. The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the staff at NHC Lewisburg for their care and assistance during her stay. They would also like to thank Caris Healthcare Hospice for their support and care of Carol, in particular, Nurse Candace and the Chaplain Aaron. Thank you to Elder Law of Nashville for their support and guidance during this difficult time.

A very special thank you to her sister-in law and brother-in-law, Linda and Jimmy McCord, who made weekly visits to visit Carol, brought her food and treats, coordinated anything extra that she needed, and brought comfort and conversation to her. Thank you to all of the family and friends that took the time to visit her and spent time with her.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Sunday, February 1, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Josh Bruce, Maxwell Watkins, Jaxon Anderson, Rylan Anderson, Rudder Harper and Jim Maxwell. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

