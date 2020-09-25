OBITUARY: Carol Ann Bradford

Carol Ann Bradford, age 86, of Spring Hill, TN passed away September 23, 2020 at her home. Daughter of the late William Edgar Brewer and Florence L. Near Brewer, she was also preceded in death by husband, Carl Bradford; son, Kenneth Bradford and twelve siblings.

Carol was a native of Flint, Michigan, where she attended Dayton Heights Missionary Church and served as Treasurer. After moving to Spring Hill, she attended the Church of the City. She was an avid reader, quilter, and baker. She made wedding dresses, scarves and blankets for charity. Carol was a loving and caring person whose home was always open to all. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Survived by children, Diana (Dave) Randall, Carl (Delores) Bradford, Christina (Jim) Kish and Ken (Cynthia) Hickey; sister, Lois Eaker; grandchildren, Philip (Sarah) Randall, Jennifer Randall, Scott (Tiffany) Bradford, Ben (Caela) Bradford, Alice Bradford, Jacquelyn Mead, Christopher Mead, Kyle Kish, Carrie Lynn Bradford and Kenneth Bradford II; and twenty great grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be conducted 11:00AM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Derek Bareman officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park with grandchildren serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 3-7PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Graceworks Ministries. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com