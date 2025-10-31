OBITUARY: Carney Austin Patterson, Jr.

Carney Austin Patterson, Jr., age 94 of Brentwood, TN passed away at home surrounded by family on October 27, 2025.

He was a native of Davidson County, TN and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Carney was a retired employee of Bell South with 41 years of service.

Carney was a 73-year member of the John B. Garrett Masonic Lodge; a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite and a Shriner with the Al Menah Temple. He was elected as a Metro Councilman for the City of Nashville in the 32nd District for five consecutive four-year terms.

Preceded in death by daughter, Sharon “Sherry” Patterson Whitaker; parents, Carney Austin Sr. and Frances Davis Patterson.

Survived by: loving wife of 66 years, Faye Jenkins Patterson; daughter, Susan (Rick) Hargis; grandchildren, Matthew (Lindsey) Whitaker, Tyler (Rebecca) Whitaker and Austin (Payton) Whitmer and eight great grandchildren.

A private family graveside will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Rick Hargis, Austin Whitmer, Matthew Whitaker, Tyler Whitaker, Gary Whitaker and William Berryman.

Memorials may be made to Sherry’s Hope, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088.

