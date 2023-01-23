OBITUARY: Carmine Robert ‘Bob’ Iannacone

Carmine Robert “Bob” Iannacone, age 85 of Brentwood, TN, dedicated to his career and a loving father, passed away at his home on January 19, 2023, with his wife and daughters by his side.

A resident of Williamson County for 37 years. Former Director of Economic Development for Williamson County for 16 years. His career attracted key investors such as Primus/Ford Motor Credit, Crescent Resources, Highwood Properties, Boyle Investments, Nissan Americas, Community Health Systems, Healthways and BioMimetic Therapeutic.

Bob served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Texas followed by a two-year tour to Itazuki Air Base on the southern most Japanese Island of Kyushu.

He graduated from John Hopkins University with a Masters Degree and received his Bachelors in Journalism and Public Relations from the University of Maryland.

For 23 years, Bob worked as a corporate manager for Bell Systems, Dresser Industries and Textron.

Bob is most known for his alias “Papa Trains” and his love for American Flyer Trains.

He was born in Norwalk, CT to the late Carmine and Jean Iannacone.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Iannacone; sons, Mark Robert (Kim) Iannacone and Paul Thomas (Britt) Iannacone; daughters, Sharon “Sherri” Lee (Jaime) Settles and Melissa Jean (Justin) Seymour; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Kevin, John, Michael, Tyler, Brayden, Abigail, Declan and Ledger; brother, Richard (Pat) Iannacone.

The services for Bob will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 PM Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

