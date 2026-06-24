Carmella Jean (Piazza) Trebbe, 70, of Collinwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2026, at Maury Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Born on November 29, 1955, in Rochester, New York, to the late Charles Piazza Sr. and Rose (Zicari) Piazza, Carmella was known for her loving heart, strength, and unwavering devotion to her family. She touched the lives of many through her kindness, generosity, and steadfast love for those closest to her.

Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, creating memories that will be cherished forever.

Carmella is survived by her devoted husband of 20 years, Kenny Lee Trebbe; her children, Chad Piazza, Samantha Gundlach, Douglas (Rachel) Gundlach Jr., and Stephanie Gundlach; her stepdaughter, Amanda (Johnny) Deck; her sisters, Ann (David) Oliver and Marie Piazza (Richard); her brother, Charles Piazza Jr.; her grandchildren, Derek, Tavian, Anthony, Alexxis (Max), Starlyn, Gabriella, Gianna, Noah, Zayvian, and Sebastian; her step-grandchildren, Corbin, Christian, Kamryn, and Wylie; nine beloved great-grandchildren; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Elaine Hartfiel and Roseann Piazza, and her sister-in-law, Lisa Piazza.

Carmella will be remembered for her compassion, resilience, and the deep love she shared with her family and friends. Her presence brought comfort and joy to those around her, and her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched.

Though our hearts are heavy with loss, we find comfort in the memories we shared and the love she leaves behind.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.