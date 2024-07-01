OBITUARY: Carla Marie Watters

Carla Payne Watters, age 64 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 27th, 2024 after a courageous lengthy cancer journey.

Carla was devoted to Jesus Christ from an early age. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, home decorating, the beach, her small group at church, serving the youth at My Friend’s House and her pups never lacked love and attention.

Preceded in death by mother Van Payne, father Glen Payne, who was a renowned gospel singer with the Cathedrals. Survived by husband Mike Watters of Spring Hill, TN, son Jordan (Morgan) Traylor of Nolensville, TN, daughter Marla Traylor of Spring Hill, TN, brother Todd (Lori) Payne of Franklin, TN and sister Darla (Kevin) Hammons of Franklin, TN; Uncle Ken, Aunt Nancy, nephew Cole and numerous cousins.

Survivors include Autumn (Tom) Ashley, Serene Watters, Gabe Watters and special friends Bonnie, Laura, Gina W, Gina E, Debbie and Yvonne. Visitation will be held 5-7PM Monday, July 1, 2024 and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Phil Hoskins will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The American Cancer Society.

Source: Williamson Memorial

