OBITUARY: Carla Ludy

Celebrating the Beautiful Life of Carla Dee Ludy (Butler)

March 20th, 1968 – April 27th, 2025

With joyful hearts, we celebrate the life of Carla Dee Ludy (Butler), a bright light who brought kindness and compassion to everyone she met. Born on March 20th, 1968 in Franklin, TN, Carla filled her 57 years with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Carla’s world was enriched by her many passions. She had a beautiful singing voice, a gift inherited from her parents, Carl Butler and Pearl Butler, famed country singers of the Grand Ole Opry. Cherished moments were spent singing “It’s Your Love” by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw with her loved ones, melodies that will forever echo in our hearts.

An enthusiast of music, reading, cooking, and outdoor activities, Carla embraced life with vibrant energy. She adored family gatherings, always eager to capture the joy of togetherness through pictures with everyone.

Carla’s greatest pride and joy were her family. She is lovingly remembered by her children: daughter Brandy Puckett and her husband Robert Puckett, and sons Thad Ludy and Blake Ludy. Her legacy of love continues with her precious grandchildren: Madison, Realynn, Emmalyn, Everleigh, Mazikeen, Landyn, Liam, and Ariel.

She is also survived by her dear sister Robin Barnes (Butler), her uncle Allen Butler (uncle dude), cousin Tim Butler, and her devoted boyfriend of 13 years Rocky. Carla’s generous spirit touched the lives of her cherished friends Brenda Ludy and Brenda Nichols, with whom she shared countless happy moments.

Known for being kind, compassionate, optimistic, generous, and supportive, Carla’s uplifting presence was a constant source of joy. She lived life fully, embracing every moment with a radiant smile and a warm heart.

As we remember Carla, we celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the love she shared. Her song continues through all who were blessed to know her.

A celebration of Carla’s life will be announced soon. Donations for her cremation service and celebration can be made at this link or please call Spring Hill Funeral Home at 615-865-1101 to make contributions towards the cremation and celebration services.

Arrangements entrusted to Spring Hill Funeral Home, 5110 Gallatin Road, Nashville, TN 37216, 615-865-1101. www.springhillfh.com